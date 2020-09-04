1/
Louis M. Gamber
1966 - 2020-09-02
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis M. Gamber, 54, of Mars, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Born Feb. 10, 1966, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of Louis and Ann Marie Plance Gamber; brother of Brian (Carrie) Gamber and Lori Welsh; uncle of Olivia Gamber, Alysia Welsh, and the late Christopher Stewart; great-uncle of Aubree and Ava Stewart. Louie worked over the years at REI Sporting Goods, St. Barnabas, Pines Tavern, Giant Eagle, and Achieva. A longtime resident of Achieva-Linwood Community Housing, he enjoyed sports, bowling, and popcorn and ice cream. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Richard Church, 3841 Dickey Road, Gibsonia. Interment will follow in Holy Savior Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., Bakerstown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's LAS, 500 Wittenberg Way, Mars, PA 16046. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Triblive Online Only on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
(724) 443-1505
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved