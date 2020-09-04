Louis M. Gamber, 54, of Mars, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Born Feb. 10, 1966, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of Louis and Ann Marie Plance Gamber; brother of Brian (Carrie) Gamber and Lori Welsh; uncle of Olivia Gamber, Alysia Welsh, and the late Christopher Stewart; great-uncle of Aubree and Ava Stewart. Louie worked over the years at REI Sporting Goods, St. Barnabas, Pines Tavern, Giant Eagle, and Achieva. A longtime resident of Achieva-Linwood Community Housing, he enjoyed sports, bowling, and popcorn and ice cream. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Richard Church, 3841 Dickey Road, Gibsonia. Interment will follow in Holy Savior Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., Bakerstown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's LAS, 500 Wittenberg Way, Mars, PA 16046. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com
