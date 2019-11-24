|
Louise Ciao Gardner, 92, of Monroeville, died peacefully Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. She was the beloved mom of Dennis (Nancy) Gardner, Jean Ross and Janice Tirrell; special grandma of Dennis Gardner, Melissa (John) Daykon, Holly (Steven) Levato, Alexandra (Drew) Calabro, Kathryn Tirrell, Krystie (Bernie) Stiles and Jack Korpela; and five great-grandchildren.
Family and friends welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME. A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in Good Shepherd Cemetery, Monroeville.
The family would like to thank the staff of LGAR, Turtle Creek for all the love and care they gave Louise during the past few years. Please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Nov. 24, 2019