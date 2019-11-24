Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfieri Funeral Home
201 Marguerite Ave.
Wilmerding, PA 15148
412-824-4332
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Gardner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Gardner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise Gardner Obituary
Louise Ciao Gardner, 92, of Monroeville, died peacefully Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. She was the beloved mom of Dennis (Nancy) Gardner, Jean Ross and Janice Tirrell; special grandma of Dennis Gardner, Melissa (John) Daykon, Holly (Steven) Levato, Alexandra (Drew) Calabro, Kathryn Tirrell, Krystie (Bernie) Stiles and Jack Korpela; and five great-grandchildren.
Family and friends welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME. A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in Good Shepherd Cemetery, Monroeville.
The family would like to thank the staff of LGAR, Turtle Creek for all the love and care they gave Louise during the past few years. Please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -