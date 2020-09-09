Louise J. (Munczenski) Briggs, 92, of Baldwin Borough, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, with her family by her side. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Sallimae Munczenski; beloved wife of nearly 68 years to George N. Briggs Jr.; cherished mother of George (the late Jan) N. Briggs III, Gerald (former wife and friend Sandy) Briggs, and Gary (partner Jackie) Briggs; mother-in-law of the late Sandy Briggs; grandmother of Corey (Jen) Briggs, Justin (Hayley) Briggs, Brad (Morgan) Briggs, Curtis Briggs, Kimberly (Scott) McIntosh, Traci Briggs and Brian (partner Heather) Briggs; great-grandmother of Emily Briggs, Macie Briggs, Theo Briggs, Kayleigh Briggs, and Hannah, Rebecca and Sarah McIntosh; and sister of Elizabeth Sofranko. She was predeceased by her brothers, Frank, John and Ewald; and sisters, Theodora and Sally. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to current events, visitation will be held for immediate family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Nativity Church, followed by interment in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Arrangements are by GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, (at Sixth St.), South Park Township, 412-655-4600. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Louise's name to The National Kidney Foundation
, 2403 Sidney St., Suite 230, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com
