Louise M. (Gida) Ryan, 86, of Monroeville, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late J. Duane Ryan for 53 years; loving mother of Lynn (Patrick) Hanley, of Monroeville, and Bart (Monika) Ryan, of Plum; treasured grandmother of Ryan and Natalie Andres; sister of Dorothy (Joe) Cortazzo, of East McKeesport, and the late Walter "Bo" (surviving spouse, Luella "Sis") Gida; also survived by nieces and nephews. Louise was a retired travel agent and worked for Welcome Aboard Travel in Monroeville Mall and Holiday Travel in East McKeesport. Because of her occupation, she and Duane had the opportunity to travel the world. Louise was also a wonderful cook, enjoyed going to casinos and was one to "tell it like it is."

Her viewing and blessing service will be private. Louise will be laid to rest in Good Shepherd Cemetery. Arrangements are with PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350.

Memorial donations may be made to Milestone (a center for people with developmental health changes), 777 Penn Center, Building 7, Pittsburgh, PA 15235. Published in Trib Total Media, online only on July 19, 2019