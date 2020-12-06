1/
Madelyn J. Whitelaw
1931 - 2020
Madelyn Jean Whitelaw, 89, of Plum Borough, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at home. She was born Nov. 3, 1931, in Lewistown, Pa. Surviving are her husband of 70 years, Jack W. Whitelaw Jr.; sons, James (Jodi) Whitelaw, of Phoenix, Ariz., and Robert (Carla) Whitelaw, of Apache Junction, Ariz.; daughters, Susan Corrado, of Plum Borough, and Mary Lou Hatcher, of Phoenix, Ariz.; brother, Robert McCardle, of Mt. Joy; seven grandchildren; also 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by brothers, Jerry, William, Lewis and Richard, and four grandchildren. Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday in the STEPHEN P. DOLENCE JR. FUNERAL HOME INC., 557 Unity Center Road, Plum Borough, where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday by Rev. Susan Hans. Interment will be in Plum Creek Cemetery. We will observe CDC guidelines.

Published in Triblive Online Only on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Stephen P Dolence JR Funeral Home
DEC
8
Service
11:00 AM
Stephen P Dolence JR Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stephen P Dolence JR Funeral Home
1519 Renton Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
412-793-0800
