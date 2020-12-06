Madelyn Jean Whitelaw, 89, of Plum Borough, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at home. She was born Nov. 3, 1931, in Lewistown, Pa. Surviving are her husband of 70 years, Jack W. Whitelaw Jr.; sons, James (Jodi) Whitelaw, of Phoenix, Ariz., and Robert (Carla) Whitelaw, of Apache Junction, Ariz.; daughters, Susan Corrado, of Plum Borough, and Mary Lou Hatcher, of Phoenix, Ariz.; brother, Robert McCardle, of Mt. Joy; seven grandchildren; also 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by brothers, Jerry, William, Lewis and Richard, and four grandchildren. Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday in the STEPHEN P. DOLENCE JR. FUNERAL HOME INC., 557 Unity Center Road, Plum Borough, where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday by Rev. Susan Hans. Interment will be in Plum Creek Cemetery. We will observe CDC guidelines.



