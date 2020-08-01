Magdalen C. (Beans) Flack, 96, of Millvale, died April 20, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice, in Wexford. She was born Jan. 10, 1924, in Allegheny County, daughter of the late Clement H. and Magdalen (Downey) Beans. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Milford N. Flack in 1987. She was survived by cousins, Clyde and Peggy Mowry; neighbors, George and Shirley Habun; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. HEALY-HAHN FUNERAL HOME in Millvale were in charge. There was no visitation and a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Interment was at Mt. Royal Cemetery, Glenshaw.



