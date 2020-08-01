1/1
Magdalen C. Flack
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Magdalen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Magdalen C. (Beans) Flack, 96, of Millvale, died April 20, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice, in Wexford. She was born Jan. 10, 1924, in Allegheny County, daughter of the late Clement H. and Magdalen (Downey) Beans. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Milford N. Flack in 1987. She was survived by cousins, Clyde and Peggy Mowry; neighbors, George and Shirley Habun; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. HEALY-HAHN FUNERAL HOME in Millvale were in charge. There was no visitation and a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Interment was at Mt. Royal Cemetery, Glenshaw.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Triblive Online Only on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Healy-Hahn Funeral Home, Inc.
512 Grant Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15209
4128212940
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Healy-Hahn Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved