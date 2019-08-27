|
Marcia Jean Stevenson, 77, of Ocean City, N.J. and Murrells Inlet, S.C., passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Frederick, Md., where she was surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of the late John A. Stevenson. She was born Oct. 18, 1941, in Glassport, Pa., a daughter of the late Charles and Helen Dolfi Mihalko. In her early years, Marcia worked as a health room tech in several Montgomery County schools, where she was beloved by many students. She then spent time as a classroom aide at Kathryn D. Markley Elementary School in Malvern, Pa., before settling down in her happy place of Ocean City, N.J. She could be found spending time on the beach, walking the boardwalk, spending the summers with her grandchildren and many special friends she had there. She was an avid dancer and could find the rhythm with any music, and was known to start dancing wherever she was. She was also an avid reader and crossword puzzle enthusiast, but she was most happy spending time with her grandchildren, where she was a fixture at every activity. Surviving are her three daughters, Joann Chase and husband, Pat, and Jane Molnar and husband, John, all of Frederick, Md., and Jill Novesal and husband Jim, of Mt. Airy, Md.; six grandchildren, Steven Chase, Brian Chase, Morgan Molnar, Jay Molnar, Kayla Novesal and Lindsay Novesal; sister, Margaret Reefer of Pittsburgh, sister, Patricia Cheslock and husband, Dr. Eugene Cheslock, of Little Silver, N.J.; brother, Charles Mihalko and wife, Nancy, of Elizabeth, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at the KEENEY AND BASFORD FUNERAL HOME, 106 East Church St., Frederick, Md. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.
