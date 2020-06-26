Margaret A. O'Donnell, 83, of Baldwin Borough, formerly of North Braddock, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, after a long illness. She was the beloved wife of James; loving mother of David (Amy), of Dubois, and John, of Baldwin; cherished grandmother of Chad and Cassidy; sister of Ray (Louise) Davis, of North Huntingdon, and the late Carl (survived by Pat) Davis, of Plum Borough; and sister-in-law of Anne (O'Donnell) Fratangelo and Karen Fratangelo, of Murrysville. Visitation and services were held privately. Arrangements were entrusted to the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood, PA 15227. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Triblive Online Only on Jun. 26, 2020.