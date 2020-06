Margaret A. O'Donnell, 83, of Baldwin Borough, formerly of North Braddock, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, after a long illness. She was the beloved wife of James; loving mother of David (Amy), of Dubois, and John, of Baldwin; cherished grandmother of Chad and Cassidy; sister of Ray (Louise) Davis, of North Huntingdon, and the late Carl (survived by Pat) Davis, of Plum Borough; and sister-in-law of Anne (O'Donnell) Fratangelo and Karen Fratangelo, of Murrysville. Visitation and services were held privately. Arrangements were entrusted to the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood, PA 15227. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com