Margaret A. Thompson
1930 - 2020
Margaret Anna (Robinson) Thompson, 90, of Elizabeth Township, went to be with the Lord Friday, July 10, 2020, in Gahanna, Ohio. Margaret was born May 5, 1930, in McKeesport, the daughter of Harry H. and Alfretta L. (Smail) Robinson. She was the beloved wife of 68 years of the late Raymond G. Thompson; loving mother of Daniel (Susan) Thompson and Loretta (William - John, Rachel and family) Cole; grandmother of Robert (Whitney) Pulcini, Jonathan (Allison) Pulcini, Jennifer (Christopher) Borders and Christine (Joel) Miller; adoring great-grandmother of Ethan and Benjamin Borders and Grace Miller. She is also survived by her sisters, Mary Elizabeth Bell, Loretta M. Vabic and Sandra L. Sutton; her brother, Ronald E. Robinson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Margaret was an active member of the McKeesport Assembly of God Church, where she also served as the church secretary. She was a very caring and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who enjoyed vacationing with her family, bowling, baking and caring for her plants and flowers. The family would like to thank the caregivers and the staff of Three Creeks Senior Living and Wesley Hospice for the comfort and dignity they provided to her with their care. Funeral service and burial will be private for the immediate family. Arrangements are entrusted to the JOBE FUNERAL HOME HOME & CREMATORY INC., Monroeville, 412-856-4747. www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Triblive Online Only on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
