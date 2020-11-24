Margaret C. Kolat, 85, of North Huntingdon, passed peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Born March 28, 1935, in Braddock, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Mary (Imrich) Soltis. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 51 years, Albert Kolat, who passed away in 2007; and a sister, Mary Ann Salopek, of Scottsville, N.Y. She worked at Bell Telephone, the J. Edgar Thomson Division of US Steel and F.W. Woolworth. She was a resident of North Huntingdon for 60 years. She was very talented at numerous arts and crafts, restoring antique furniture and gardening. She had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. Her warm, wonderful kindness and generosity will be remembered and missed by everyone. She is survived by a daughter, Robin Tassone, and her husband, Samuel, of North Huntingdon; three sons, Matthew Kolat and his wife, Julie, of Beaver Falls, Martin Kolat, of Monroeville, and Thomas Kolat, of Pleasant Grove, Utah; and two grandchildren, Sarah and Matthew Kolat. She will be greatly missed. The family expresses their gratitude to the wonderful caregivers at Walden's View of North Huntingdon. Services were private with burial in All Saints Roman Catholic Cemetery of Pittsburgh.



