Margaret "Margie" (Thomas) Comunale, 84, of Monroeville, died peacefully Monday, May 18, 2020. Margie was the loving wife of the late Abe Comunale Jr.; loving and devoted mother of Gina, Paula, Joe and John; and adoring grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 12. Margie was preceded in passing by her parents, Adam and Jean (Delissio) Thomas. In addition to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she is survived numerous nieces, nephews, friends and all who loved her. Margie loved spending time with her family and especially loved to cook for them. Unfortunately, due to the current health restrictions, arrangements will be private. Margie will be laid to rest beside her husband at Restland Memorial Park, Monroeville. Please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com. for online condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Triblive Online Only on May 20, 2020.