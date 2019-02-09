|
Margaret Diane Kiger Berg, 65, of West Mifflin, formerly of Waynesburg, died at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at the Family Hospice and Palliative Care, in Pittsburgh. She was born Friday, July 17, 1953, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Frank J."Bud" Kiger and Jo Ann Grant Kiger. Mrs. Berg enjoyed crafting. She worked for 30 years for Life's Work of Western PA as a fundraiser. She is survived by her husband, Fred H. Berg, whom she married Aug. 30, 1975. Also surviving are several cousins. Deceased is one brother, Frank James "Porky" Kiger Jr.
At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation or services. MILLIKEN AND THROCKMORTON FH INC., Daryl L. Throckmorton owner/director,197 N. Maiden St., Waynesburg, PA 15370, are entrusted with her arrangements. Burial will be private in the Greene Mount Cemetery, Waynesburg.
Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Feb. 9, 2019