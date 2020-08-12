Margaret Henninger, 87, of Hampton Township, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Born April 12, 1933, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Loretta (Layden) Randig. Margaret was a homemaker and was an executive secretary with Koppers. She is survived by her children, Daniel (Diane) Henninger, of Shaler Township, Barbara (Alan) Mikol, of Greensburg, Paula Henninger, of Hampton Township, Donna (Greg) Mellor, of Mars, and Stephen (Lori) Henninger, of Murrysville; grandchildren, Heather Mikol, Jason (Emily) Mikol, Courtney (Tyler) Huth, Shawn (Kelly) Mellor, Benjamin Mellor, Stephanie (Shawn Oswald) Mellor, Kimberly Mellor, and Rebecca, Martina and Jacob Henninger; great-grandchildren, Bentley Mellor, Kiana, Garrett and Camryn Huth, Eileen and Evelyn Mellor, and Hunter Oswald; and brother, James (Shirley) Randig. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul J. Henninger, who passed away Oct. 14, 2016. Margaret's family will welcome friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. The family asks that everyone please wear a mask and practice social distancing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at St. Catherine of Sweden Roman Catholic Church, 2554 Wildwood Road in Allison Park. Please meet at the church. She will be laid to rest at Hampton Cemetery in Allison Park. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Margaret's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com
.