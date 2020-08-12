1/1
Margaret Henninger
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Henninger, 87, of Hampton Township, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Born April 12, 1933, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Loretta (Layden) Randig. Margaret was a homemaker and was an executive secretary with Koppers. She is survived by her children, Daniel (Diane) Henninger, of Shaler Township, Barbara (Alan) Mikol, of Greensburg, Paula Henninger, of Hampton Township, Donna (Greg) Mellor, of Mars, and Stephen (Lori) Henninger, of Murrysville; grandchildren, Heather Mikol, Jason (Emily) Mikol, Courtney (Tyler) Huth, Shawn (Kelly) Mellor, Benjamin Mellor, Stephanie (Shawn Oswald) Mellor, Kimberly Mellor, and Rebecca, Martina and Jacob Henninger; great-grandchildren, Bentley Mellor, Kiana, Garrett and Camryn Huth, Eileen and Evelyn Mellor, and Hunter Oswald; and brother, James (Shirley) Randig. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul J. Henninger, who passed away Oct. 14, 2016. Margaret's family will welcome friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. The family asks that everyone please wear a mask and practice social distancing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at St. Catherine of Sweden Roman Catholic Church, 2554 Wildwood Road in Allison Park. Please meet at the church. She will be laid to rest at Hampton Cemetery in Allison Park. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Margaret's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Triblive Online Only on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Sweden Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2841 Woodland Circle
Allison Park, PA 15101
724-443-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved