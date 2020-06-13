Margaret I. Cox
1931 - 2020
Margaret I. "Bunny" Cox, 89, passed away peacefully at Providence Place of Chambersburg due to Alzheimer's disease Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was born April 3, 1931, in Pittsburgh, to Martin J. and Camilla (Rhoads) Walz. She married her husband, Joseph P. Cox, June 22, 1957, who preceded her in death May 1, 2007. A 1949 graduate of Beaverdale High School, Bunny went on to earn her Registered Nursing degree at St. Joseph's Hospital in Pittsburgh. She worked in hospital and industrial medical settings during her career. She was a member of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Registered Nurses Club and frequently attended Red Hat Society events. She enjoyed playing cards with friends and could often be found at the Whitehall Pool in the summer. Bunny is survived by daughters, Carol Cox, of Kirksville, Mo., and Megan (Ron) Deguffroy, of Chambersburg, Pa.; and granddaughter, Lauren Deguffroy. Her family wishes to acknowledge the caregivers from Providence Place of Chambersburg and Grane Hospice for their compassionate care. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of a blessing service at noon Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood, PA 15227. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the Franklin County Therapeutic Riding Center, 181 Franklin Farm Lane, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Triblive Online Only on Jun. 13, 2020.
JUN
16
16
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
