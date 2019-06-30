Margaret J. Tobias Saffin Wojcik, 95, of Perryopolis, formerly of Hiller and Fredericktown, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Allison Park. She was born Jan. 31, 1924, a daughter of John and Anna Toth Tobias. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, John Saffin; and 25 years, Leonard Wojcik; sisters, Ann Rugolsky, Elizabeth Harapko, Helen Sliacky, and Mary Tobias; and brothers, Albert, John, Andrew, George, Steve and Joseph. She is survived by her loving daughter, Helen O'Connor (Larry, deceased); grandson, Jason (Lori); and great-granddaughters, Anna and Alexandra. Margaret was a retired employee of Corning Glass. She was a member of The Church of St. John the Baptist, Perryopolis, where she was part of the Altar Society and sang in the Memorial Choir. She loved gardening, especially tending her flowers, tomatoes and hot peppers. The family extends its heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Grace Manor and to the Allegheny Health Network Hospice and Palliative Care for their kindness and special care to Mom and her family.

Margaret's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the BLAIR LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, 305 Rear Independence St., Perryopolis, where prayers of transfer will be said at 10 a.m. Monday, followed at 10:30 a.m. by a funeral Mass at The Church of St. John the Baptist. Interment will follow in St Nicholas Cemetery, Brownsville. Members of the Church of St. John the Baptist will pray the rosary.

Memorial donations in memory of Margaret may be made to either the or the . Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com. Published in Trib Total Media, online only on June 30, 2019