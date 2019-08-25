|
|
Margaret M. "Peggy" (Morrow) Yalenty, 86, of Plum Borough, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.She was the beloved wife of the late Donald R. Yalenty; loving mother of Karen (Patrick) Fletcher, of Scottsdale, Ariz., Linda (David) Stanton, of Philadelphia, Pa., and Don Yalenty, of Plum; caring grandmother of Kelsey, Kristen and Jessica; and sister of Mary Kamin, of Wisconsin, and William Morrow, of North Carolina. Mom was born in Pittsburgh and worked while Dad was serving in the Korean War and saved enough money for a down payment on their first home. She loved her family, friends and neighbors. She also loved to eat. No one could "down" mashed potatoes like Mom. We will miss her big time. May peace be with her and Dad, we look forward to reuniting again in Heaven.
Services are private. Arrangements entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY INC., 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville, 412-856-4747.
www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Aug. 25, 2019