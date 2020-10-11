1/
Margaret Petruna
1929 - 2020
Margaret Petruna, 91, of White Oak, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. She was born in Braddock on Jan. 28, 1929, daughter of the late George and Irene Bedlovitz Gimera. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Leonard J. Lewand, who died on March 27, 1980, as well as her second husband, John Thomas Petruna Jr., who died on Oct. 16, 2017. She was employed by J.C. Penney and Trans Tech. She was a den mother for the Cub Scouts, a member of the Christian Mothers Association at the Mary, Mother of God Parish, a member of the St. Agnes Parent Teacher Organization, and St. Mary's Czestochowa Rosary Society. She is survived by sons, Lee (Stephanie) Lewand, of Pittsburgh; and Lance (Lisa) Lewand, of Boston, Mass.; grandchildren, Alycia Lewand, Leonard Lewand, Nathanial Lewand, Jacob (Tia) Lewand, Riley Lewand, Taylor Lewand, Julia Lewand, Ramsey Lewand, and Christian Lewand; sisters, Mary Irene (Ray) Mrazik, of Forest Hills, and Madeline (Jack) Keane, of North Huntingdon; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by brother, George Gimera; and son, Leonard Lewand. Family and friends will be received from 4 until p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177). Per Governor Wolf, social distancing, masks, and a limited number of people in the facility will be followed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Mary, Mother of God Parish, Corpus Christi Church, 2515 Versailles Ave., McKeesport, PA 15132. Burial will follow. To share a memory or condolence, please visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Triblive Online Only on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
04:00 PM
Strifflers of White Oak Cremation and Mortuary Services, Inc.
OCT
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Mary, Mother of God Parish, Corpus Christi Church
Funeral services provided by
Strifflers of White Oak Cremation and Mortuary Services, Inc.
1100 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
(412) 678-6177
