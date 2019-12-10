|
Sister Marialein Anzenberger, Dominican Sister of Peace, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Mohun Health Care Center, Columbus, Ohio. She was born in 1924 in Altoona, and in 1945 entered the congregation of St. Mary of the Springs, now the Dominican Sisters of Peace. Sr. Marialein earned degrees from the College of St. Mary of the Springs (now Ohio Dominican University), an MS in business education from Hunter College and an MS in pastoral counseling from Iona College. She began her ministry as a teacher and administrator in elementary and secondary schools in Connecticut, Illinois, New York and Ohio. She served at the Marriage Tribunals in Providence, R.I., and Columbus, Ohio, and as a counselor at St. Therese's Shrine in Columbus, Ohio, from 1993-2000. She then ministered in the Office of Human Resources for the St. Mary of the Springs Congregation. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Josephine Lord Anzenberger; her sister, Katherine Holmes; and her brothers, Anthony, Frank and Joseph Anzenberger. She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
A vigil of remembrance service will be held at 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Dominican Sisters of Peace Motherhouse Chapel, Columbus, Ohio, with the wake continuing until 7 p.m. The funeral liturgy will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the Dominican Sisters of Peace Motherhouse Chapel, followed by burial at St. Joseph Cemetery by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME.
Memorial gifts in Sr. Marialein's memory may be sent to the Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Drive, Columbus, OH 43219, or submitted securely at oppeace.org.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Dec. 10, 2019