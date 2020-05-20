Marian Lynch
Marian Lynch, 92, of Strasburg, Pa., formerly of Coulters, Pa., died Friday, May 15, 2020. She was born Feb. 15, 1928, in McKeesport, and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Alice Spangler Eichler. She was the wife of the late Donald B. Lynch, who died Dec. 18, 2014. She worked as a seamstress for most of her life. She was a member of the McKeesport Garden Club, McKeesport Heritage Club, and was an avid reader. She is survived by daughters, Cynthia DeLuca, of Coraopolis, and Maura (the late Gary) Gow, of Newfane, N.Y.; grandchildren, Amy (Henry) Callithen, Christopher (Kristen) DeLuca, Nicholas DeLuca, Elizabeth (Adam) Bienas and Daniel Cuzzacrea; great-grandchildren, Logan, Lance, Gianna, Madelina and Cameron; and sister-in-law, Christine Watson, of Gulf Breeze, Fla. In addition to her parents, brother, and husband, she was preceded in death by grandson, Samuel Cuzzacrea. Family and friends were received at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131, Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177. Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Mary, Mother of God Parish, St. Angel Merici Church. Burial followed. To share a memory or condolence, please visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com.



