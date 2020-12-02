1/
Marie C. Jakiela
1937 - 2020
Marie Clara (Winterhalter) Jakiela, 83, of North Versailles, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. She was born Sept. 22, 1937, in Bellevue, the daughter of the late Charles Sr. and Marie Winterhalter. She was a longtime member of Mary Mother of God Parish (formerly St. Robert Bellarmine), in East McKeesport. She worked for First Federal Bank in White Oak and National City in Pittsburgh before retiring. She was a member of the North Versailles, East McKeesport and Turtle Creek Senior Citizens groups. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard J. Jakiela; son, Gregory Bernard Jakiela; and brother, Charles Winterhalter Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Robert) Tomko and Lisa (James) Merlo; grandchildren, Sherry (David) Steed, Jason (Christine) Tomko, Jonathan Merlo and Ashley Merlo; and great-grandchildren, Haley, Hannah and Melanie Steed. Friends and family will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the St. Robert Bellarmine Church. Interment will follow at All Saints Braddock Catholic Cemetery, in Braddock. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.

Published in Triblive Online Only on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home
DEC
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
Funeral services provided by
Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home
1032 Broadway
East McKeesport, PA 15035
412-823-8083
