Marie M. Campbell


1941 - 03
Marie M. Campbell Obituary
Marie "Sis" Margaret (Delaney) Grunebach Campbell, 78, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Clearwater, Fla. Marie was born March 1, 1941, in Pittsburgh, to the late Marie (Sieg, Delaney) Grote and the late Edward Delaney. Marie and her late brother, Edward Delaney, are survived by their brother, Robert Delaney (Susan); and Edward's wife, Lois. Marie was married to the late Joseph Grunebach in 1957. She was remarried to the late Leslie V. Campbell for 17 years. For the majority of her life, she was a resident of Greentree, until 2013, when she moved to Clearwater to be close to family. Marie is survived by her loving children, Joseph and Georgann Grunebach, Sandra and Michael Lantz, Steven and Patricia Grunebach; and her stepson, Leslie V. (Bud) and Kelly Campbell. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Matthew and Jennifer Lantz, Breanna and Edward Lum, Kyle and Alanna Lantz, Nicholas Grunebach, Lindsey Turnbull, Vance and Lindsey Campbell and Audra and Wes Terry. She also leaves behind her great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Micah Lantz, Edward and John Lum, Kaia Campbell and Blaise and Attie-Jo Terry. In addition, she is survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be two memorial services held in Marie's honor. The first will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in the chapel at National Cremation Services, 4945 E. Bay Drive, Clearwater, FL. The second will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in the sanctuary of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 218 Alter St., Carnegie, PA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Bethesda Siloam Medical Mission (www.Bethesda-siloam.org), or National , in Marie's memory. Marie was a woman of faith who dearly loved her family and friends.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Sept. 13, 2019
