Marie Morgan, 92, of Moon Township, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. She was born June 28, 1928, in Coraopolis, the daughter of Domenico and Maria Iafolla. Marie is survived by her children, Mary Patricia (Minnie), Robert (Connie), Michael, Michele (Harry), Susan, Timothy (Karen) and Christine (Rick); her grandchildren, Morgan (Garrett), Abby (Stephen), Harry, Erin (Don), Evan, Timothy (Katie), Emily and Sarah; foster grandchildren, William and Jeremiah; and her great-grandchildren, Audrey, Michael and Lily. She was the beloved wife for 30 years of John P. Morgan, who predeceased her (April 1980); and was preceded in death by siblings, Elvira, Mario, Giulio, Joseph, Lucia, Elsie and Emma; and half-siblings, Angeline, Josephine, and Albert .Marie was a devoted member of St. Margaret Mary's Church, where she helped to start the choir, Women's Guild, Christian Mothers, and many other programs. She lived life to the fullest, enjoying singing, dancing and entertaining, up to her final days. She had a large, tight-knit family, and was always spending time with her many relatives. She had many interests, and she enjoyed regaling her friends, family and acquaintances with fascinating stories of her life; Marie was always the most interesting person in a room. She was an excellent cook, and made sure that everyone felt welcome when visiting her home. Marie was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at COPELAND MOON TOWNSHIP FUNERAL HOME, 981 Brodhead Road. Funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at St. Margaret Mary Church, Moon Township. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Margaret Mary's Church, designated to the choir.



