|
|
Marion Ann (Mathis) Eberle, 65 of Viera, Fla., surrounded by her loving family in her home, left this world to join her creator Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with a failing heart and body. She was born Jan. 29, 1954, in Pittsburgh, to Paul G. Mathis and Margaret Ann (Kite) Mathis, both of whom have predeceased her. Leaving the family home after high school, first to Slippery Rock State University and then to travel the world as a Navy wife, she always maintained contact with her family to include first cousins twice removed and even second cousins. Marion was gifted with superior intelligence and was also very skilled with her hands, being an accomplished seamstress, craft maker and homemaker, as well as being gainfully employed her entire adult life, but above all she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her loving husband of more than 45 years, Robert Eberle; a sister, Paula Ann (George) Way, of Buena Vista; a brother, Michael G. (Tina) Mathis, of Galeton, Pa.; a half-brother, P. Gregg Mathis, of Brunswick, Ga.; a son, Chad (Shannon) Eberle, of Melbourne, Fla.; a daughter, Darcy L. (Fiorella) Eberle, of Ormond Beach, Fla., and the newest loves of her life, granddaughter, Hannah, and grandsons, Jacen and Orion Eberle, of Melbourne, Fla. Although the world's average intelligence will drop a few points with her passing, the world will gain much knowledge from the generous whole body donation of her mortal remains to science for the betterment of this world she has left behind. Should you desire please consider a donation in her name to the amazing hospice angels that helped care for her in the last days, the address is [email protected], please reference Wuesthoff Brevard Hospice.
There are no immediate plans for a service, however, a "Celebration of Her Life" gathering will occur Jan. 29, 2020.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Dec. 15, 2019