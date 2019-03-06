Home

Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Marjorie A. Dischinger


Marjorie A. Dischinger Obituary
Marjorie A. Dischinger, 87 of Baldwin Borough, passed away peacefully Monday, March 4, 2019. She was born Dec. 13, 1931, in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late Louis and Cecelia Dudt. Marjorie worked in her father's bakery before retiring. Marjorie was an accomplished pianist and enjoyed gardening, league golf and bowling. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward A. Dischinger; her brother, Cameron, and sisters, Marian and June. Marjorie is survived by her sister, Nancy Panza, two sons, Brian and Mark (Kimberly) Dischinger; grandchildren, Cailley and Tyler (Madison) Dischinger; and great-granddaughter, Pierce Dischinger.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh. A blessing service will be held at noon Friday, March 8, 2019, in the funeral home's chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made in Marjorie's honor to the Central Blood Bank or to Myelosdysplastic Syndrome Foundation at www.mds-foundation.org. Online condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Mar. 6, 2019
