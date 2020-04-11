Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel
702 Beaver St
Sewickley, PA 15143
(412) 741-7100
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark DeGori
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark D. DeGori


1978 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark D. DeGori Obituary
Mark Domenic DeGori, 41, died peacefully at Sewickley Valley Hospital in Pennsylvania, Sunday, April 5, 2020, following a brief illness. Mark was born Sept. 14, 1978, in Baltimore, Md., grew up in the Perry Hall area of Baltimore County, but lived for short periods of time in Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia, Ohio and, most recently, Pennsylvania. Mark graduated from Perry Hall High School in 1996 and received an AA degree from Washington State Community College in Marietta, Ohio. He was an avid reader, a friendly "never-know-a-stranger" individual, and a loyal fan of the Ravens and Orioles. As a soccer player himself, he was proud to have played with his team one summer in Denmark and Sweden. He worked as a screen printer and in several restaurants. Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Mike and Florence DeGori, of Sewickley and Robert and Marjorie Reed, of Marietta; and his beloved uncle, Mike DeGori Jr., of Sewickley. He is survived and will be greatly missed by his wife, Melissa Campbell, who he married in 2008; his parents, Domenic and Brenda DeGori, of Marietta; brother, Robert (Linda) DeGori, of Aberdeen, Md.; Noah (Lauren) DeGori, of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; beloved aunt, Sara DeGori, of Sewickley; beloved uncle and aunt, Dave and Jenny Reed, of Marietta; many cousins and friends; and his cat, Kelly. As per his request, he was cremated. The family will have a celebration of Mark's life at a later date because of the present covid-19 restrictions. Arrangements are by COPELAND'S. In lieu of flowers, charitable gifts should be made to the James Cancer Center at Ohio State University, Lung Cancer Research, in honor of Brenda DeGori.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -