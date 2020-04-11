|
|
Mark Domenic DeGori, 41, died peacefully at Sewickley Valley Hospital in Pennsylvania, Sunday, April 5, 2020, following a brief illness. Mark was born Sept. 14, 1978, in Baltimore, Md., grew up in the Perry Hall area of Baltimore County, but lived for short periods of time in Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia, Ohio and, most recently, Pennsylvania. Mark graduated from Perry Hall High School in 1996 and received an AA degree from Washington State Community College in Marietta, Ohio. He was an avid reader, a friendly "never-know-a-stranger" individual, and a loyal fan of the Ravens and Orioles. As a soccer player himself, he was proud to have played with his team one summer in Denmark and Sweden. He worked as a screen printer and in several restaurants. Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Mike and Florence DeGori, of Sewickley and Robert and Marjorie Reed, of Marietta; and his beloved uncle, Mike DeGori Jr., of Sewickley. He is survived and will be greatly missed by his wife, Melissa Campbell, who he married in 2008; his parents, Domenic and Brenda DeGori, of Marietta; brother, Robert (Linda) DeGori, of Aberdeen, Md.; Noah (Lauren) DeGori, of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; beloved aunt, Sara DeGori, of Sewickley; beloved uncle and aunt, Dave and Jenny Reed, of Marietta; many cousins and friends; and his cat, Kelly. As per his request, he was cremated. The family will have a celebration of Mark's life at a later date because of the present covid-19 restrictions. Arrangements are by COPELAND'S. In lieu of flowers, charitable gifts should be made to the James Cancer Center at Ohio State University, Lung Cancer Research, in honor of Brenda DeGori.