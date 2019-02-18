Marlene (Dietz) D'Amico, 70, of Imperial, lost her battle with cancer and passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, with her family surrounding her. She was the beloved wife of 50 beautiful years to Ronald R. D'Amico. She is also survived and will be dearly missed by loving daughter, Deanna (D'Amico) Leach; and loving granddaughter, Marley Leach, of Moon Township. Marlene was preceded in death by her mother, Alberta (Elm) Dietz; and a brother, Harold Dietz. She is also survived by a brother, Ron Dietz; and sister, Ruth (Dietz) Weber. Marlene's gentle character and kind nature was deeply loved and will be missed by many people, including her husband's family; Jack (Jill) D'Amico, Joseph D'Amico (deceased), Al D'Amico, Ann (John) Rago and Deborah D'Amico. She is also survived by and holds a dear place in the hearts of her nieces and nephews, Jack D'Amico, Annie J. Rago, Emily J. Rago and John Henry Rago, as well as Kim Dietz, Jeff Dietz, Kathleen (Dietz) Christensen, Lynn (Dietz) Powell, Kirk Dietz, and Karen Dietz.

Friends and loved ones will be received at a memorial gathering from 1 p.m. until time of blessing service at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES of Moon Township (1522 Coraopolis Heights Road). Private interment will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions, if desired, can be made to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (www.bcrf.org). www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com. Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Feb. 18, 2019