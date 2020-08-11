Marlene Laura Maglin, 84, of Greenfield/Squirrel Hill and McKees Rocks, everyone's favorite, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Nazareno and Julia Ciccone Leonard (DeLeonardis); and sister of the late Violet, Vera, Gloria, Marian and Vince. Beautiful both inside and out, Marlene lit up a room. Her special gift was her natural ability to bring joy and comfort. Her kindness to friends and strangers alike was truly something to behold. Marlene was a patriotic lover of America, a gourmet cook and was also known for her impeccable taste in fashion and decor, and her passion for Pittsburgh sports and conservative politics. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years Ronald; her children, Gary (Susan), Robin Dusch (Frank), and Lawrence (Vanessa); her grandchildren, Taylor, Hillary, Brett, Haley, Samantha, Ava, and Charlie; brother-in-law, Alan (Judy) Maglin; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Mom, your star will forever shine bright. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are entrusted to the RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com
. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Marlene's memory to the Wounded Warrior Project
, www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org
.