Marlene L. Rensi, 84, of McCandless, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Ernest Rensi; stepmother of Randolph M. Rensi and Douglas P. Rensi; sister of Norma Boucher; aunt of Derek Boucher; and daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Raymond J. Best. In her working years, Marlene was a freelance court reporter. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 18, and Sunday July 19, at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME INC., 7720 Perry Highway, www.simonsfuneralhome.com
