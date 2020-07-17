1/1
Marlene L. Rensi
Marlene L. Rensi, 84, of McCandless, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Ernest Rensi; stepmother of Randolph M. Rensi and Douglas P. Rensi; sister of Norma Boucher; aunt of Derek Boucher; and daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Raymond J. Best. In her working years, Marlene was a freelance court reporter. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 18, and Sunday July 19, at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME INC., 7720 Perry Highway, www.simonsfuneralhome.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
JUL
18
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
JUL
19
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
JUL
19
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
