Martha "Kit" Kitchen Brown passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Harrisburg, Pa., just days before her 92nd birthday. Kit, a graduate of Longwood College and Duquesne University, was a devoted educator, teaching primarily fourth grade in Mt. Lebanon, and later in Nansemond, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Julian and Louise and her only brother, Julian. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, James and Lynne, now in Kissimmee, Fla., and a grandson, Michael, now in West Melbourne, Fla. She is also survived by cousins, Earling (Stuart), of Wakefield, Va., Gregg, of Troy, N.Y., and Irene, of Highland, Md.; a niece, (Elizabeth), and nephew (Brooks), and hundreds of former students.
A memorial service will be observed at a future date following her burial in Suffolk, Va.
Please make donations in her memory to Helen Krause Animal Foundation, Dillsburg, Pa., or .
