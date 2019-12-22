Home

Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
Martha Howarth

Martha Howarth Obituary
Martha Brown Howarth, 61, of Pittsburgh, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Henry Howarth; daughter of Sandra M. Young and the late John A. Young Jr.; mother of Emily Brooks Brown and Benjamin (Erica) Brown; proud grandmother of Levi, Rosalie and Connell Brown; sister of Elizabeth (Mark) McCormick and John A. (Gary) Young; niece of Linda Whitmyre; and aunt of Justin McCormick, Erin (Justin) Fenley and Brynn (Robert) Steele.
Private funeral arrangements are by SIMONS FUNERAL HOME.
www.simonsfuneralhome.com. Contributions may be made to Animal Friends, www.thinkingoutsidethecage.org.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Dec. 22, 2019
