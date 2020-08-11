Martha Jane Dixon Nelson, M.D., passed away quietly Thursday evening, Aug. 6, 2020, at Greenfield Estates Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Copley, Ohio. She was born in Homestead on Oct. 15, 1931, to James L. and Mary Eleanor Detweiler Dixon. She graduated from Homestead High School, University of Pittsburgh and University of Pittsburgh Medical School at the top of her classes. Dr. Nelson attended medical school when there were few openings for women in the male-dominated field. She was one of only two women in her graduating class. Martha Nelson served as the Summit County health commissioner from 1961 to her retirement in 1996. At the time of her appointment, she was the youngest commissioner in the state. She was the longest serving Ohio health commissioner at her retirement in 1996. During her 38-year career as health commissioner, Dr. Nelson used her role to promote the health of Summit County residents in groundbreaking ways. She was an early promoter of school health programs and community-wide immunization campaigns. Dr. Nelson held numerous leadership roles at the state and national level, including president of the Ohio Public Health Association and president of the Association of Ohio Public Health Commissioners, and she served as member on the governing board of the American Public Health Association. In addition, due to her Health Department status, she also served on the boards of directors of Red Cross of Summit, Portage and Medina counties and the local affiliate of Planned Parenthood. Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Roger Hilding Nelson; daughter, Jane Eleanor Nelson Hutchison (Anthony); granddaughters, Hannah Mae Hutchison and Emma Jane Hutchison; son, Mark Hilding Nelson (Ruth Gallagher); sister-in-law, Marcia Nelson Fix (John Robert); niece, Anne Fix Bowdler; nephew, Peter Fix; and cousins, Margaret Virginia Petersen and Jean Thompson. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in October. Private inurnment will be in Bath Township's Moore Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Martha D. Nelson's memory to either Westminster Presbyterian Church Brideweser Music Endowment Fund, 1250 W. Exchange St., Akron, OH 44313; or University of Pittsburgh Medical School Scholarship Fund, Forbes Tower Suite 8084, 3600 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213, secure.giveto.pitt.edu/give.phpappeal=MAA20W
. To share a memory, send a condolence or light a candle, visit the tribute wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
(Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel).