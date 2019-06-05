Mary Ann (Hermesmann) Blanchard, 82, of Elizabeth Township, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Grandview Estates of Elizabeth. She was born Nov. 29, 1936, in McKeesport and was a daughter of the late Joseph L. and Catherine M. Scott Hermesmann. She was the wife of 61 years to the late Frederick C. Blanchard Jr., who passed away Feb. 11, 2016. She is survived by her children, Fred (Karen) Blanchard, of Elizabeth, Elizabeth (Jason) Seibert, of Bethel Park, Theresa (Gary) Blanchard, of Boston, Kathleen (Kevin) Matthews, of Plum, and Christine (Sean) Cunningham, of Jefferson Hills; grandchildren, Adam, Rachel, Alexandra, Danielle, Jody, Julie, Patrick, Ryan, Logan, Cameron, Katie and Christopher; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Gavin, Joslyn, Ryker and Gaige; brother, John (Ellen) Hermesmann, of Elizabeth Township; and sister, Helen (Larry) Baker-Burns, of Florida. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, William "Billy" Hermesmann.

Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director. Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at New Hope Assembly of God. Interment will follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.

The family would like to give a special thank you to both OSPTA Hospice and Grandview Estates for the exceptional care given to Mary. Condolences may be made at gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.