Mary A. (Baer) Trout, 66, of North Versailles, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. She was born Aug. 5, 1954, in Somerset, the daughter of the late Richard and Martha Baer. She worked as a cashier at the Mr. Clean Car Wash in North Versailles for more than eight years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence K. Trout; and brother, Clyde A. Baer. She is survived by her son, Robert S. (Cynthia) Trout, of North Versailles; grandchildren, Ariana and Camden Trout; and brother, Marvin L. Baer, of Somerset. Friends and family will be received from 11 a.m. till time of funeral service at 2 p.m. Friday at the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083, with the Rev. Eric Dennis officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Animal Rescue at www.humaneanimalrescue.org
