Mary Constance Papantonio, 90, a longtime resident of Edgeworth, most recently of Emsworth, was taken home to Heaven as she was sleeping on Monday, May 18, 2020. Mary, born Oct. 22, 1929, in Ambridge, was the oldest of eight daughters to the late Konstantino G. and Anna (Beozubiak) Papantoneou. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by three sisters, Isabelle Graham, Georgene Papantonio and Evangeline Papantonio. Mary is survived by her loving sisters and brothers-in-law, Janet Ann (Robert John) McMillen, Constance L. (William Peter) Chapas; her sisters, Frances Pascarella and Sylvia Hayworth; her caring nieces and nephews, Beth, Dina, Erin, Robert J. Jr., Anne, and Allison; her cherished grandnieces and nephews, Hunter, Melina, Andreas, and Violet; as well as her extended family, John Knott, Rob Joseph, Yiannis Bakos, and special family friend, Donald Mangel; also many additional nieces and nephews. Mary loved being from a big family and her family meant everything to her. She loved being around the kids and reading to them and teaching them to play different games. Mary made everyone laugh, was fun to be around, was cheerful and very loving. She loved music and loved to hum along to old songs, old movies (especially Westerns and Pride and Prejudice), and her yearly trips to the beach and visiting her nieces in Florida. She had the most fun when she was with family during holidays and making sure there were lots of pictures taken of these moments. During the holidays, she loved to help in the kitchen making cookies and bread with the family, often sharing stories of Pittsburgh and Ambridge during the steel mills era. Mary was a graduate of Ambridge High School. She loved to work and spent many years at PPG Industries as a secretary and, after retiring from there, worked 10 years at Highmark, retiring at the age of 80. She loved working downtown and was a wealth of information for how Pittsburgh has changed over the years. Mary will be remembered as always having a story to share and enjoying the company of her family and friends. If you would like to make a donation in Mary's name, please do so to either Hillman Cancer Center, UPMC Cancer Pavilion, Suite 1B, 5150 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232, https://hillman.upmc.com/difference/supporting/make-a-gift, or St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 419 S. Dithridge St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213, https://abundant.co/stnickspgh/give. Due to the covid-19 restrictions, a small family ceremony was held at COPELAND'S SEWICKLEY. Burial followed in Sewickley Cemetery.
Published in Triblive Online Only on May 21, 2020.