Mary Carol Helen (Kreil) Rowsick, 75, of Baldwin Borough, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease and dementia. She was a kind and gentle soul. Those who knew her will always remember her warm, caring ways, her genuine smile and infectious laugh that could light up a room or make you feel at ease. Born Jan. 20, 1945, to the late Joseph Kreil and Rosemary (Costello) Kreil, Mary Carol graduated St. Joseph High School in Mt. Oliver where she met her sweetheart, Anthony Paul Rowsick Sr. They married in 1965 and had three children, Anthony Paul Jr. (Gloria), Jennifer Rose (Regis) Colwell and the late Michael James. They celebrated 55 years of marriage this past February. Lovingly known as "Gram" or "Nan," she was the cherished grandmother of Garth (Alexis) Lutsko, Mallory (Jason) Vincenti, George (Meagan) Rowsick, Anthony (Lindsay) Rowsick III, Regis Colwell, Jacob Colwell and Julia Colwell; beloved great-grandmother of Christina, Isabella, Finneas, Amaris, Teagan, Emmanuel and Anthony Paul IV; dear sister of Patricia (Terry) Stupi, and Joseph (Tina) Kreil; also remembered by her many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15227. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Everyone please meet at the church. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
.