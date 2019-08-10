|
Mary Elizabeth Danko, originally of McKeesport, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, comfortably with her devoted family at her side. She was born May 2, 1934, to the late Andrew and Mary (Vanno) Shivey. Mary was a graduate of McKeesport High School, where she took classes to be trained in cosmetology, and met her husband, James Albert Danko. They were married in August of 1954, spending more than 65 years together. Theirs was a true love story. James always said it was love at first sight. She retired from the hospitality industry working at Century III Mall, in Pittsburgh. Mary will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her. She is survived by her loving husband, James Albert; two children, James (Amy) Danko, of Jeannette, and Lynn (Stephen) Brown, of Maryland; five grandchildren, Michael (Hallie), Taylor, Victoria, Emily and Callista; as well as a sister, Evelyn Struck, of New Bern, N.C. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by sister, Vivian, and a brother, Andrew.
At Mary's request, there will be no viewing and entombment will be private. All arrangements are entrusted to ASHLEY D. X. NYE CREMATION CARE AND FUNERAL HOME INC., 408 Depot St., Youngwood.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Aug. 10, 2019