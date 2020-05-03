Mary "Rale" (Raletich) Herbel, 91, of Mt. Lebanon, formerly of Green Tree, Mt. Oliver, and the South Side, peacefully left us on Saturday, April 25, 2020, with family at her side. She is survived by her forever-grateful daughters, Beth and Carrie; and many nieces and nephews and their children. Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Richard, and their son, Mark. Born in Milwaukee, Mary was the proud Serbian daughter of Milan and Mary (Bubalo) Raletich and sister of George "Gig," Edward "Sonny," and Mildred "Mika" Milkovich, all of whom preceded her in death. Mary worked after graduating from South (Side) High School but following her marriage to Richard, and inspired by her family, Mary dedicated herself to homemaking and was devoted to the family she and Richard created. Mary loved her many friends from her youth and they remained as such throughout their lives. Mary was a proud Pittsburgher who loved sports, movies, and traveling but most enjoyed any activity where she was with family. We love her, and miss her, and thank her, as we do our father, Richard. What we have, we owe to them. Services are private. Arrangements entrusted to JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in Triblive Online Only on May 3, 2020.