Mary Jean Duty, 79, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph H. Duty for over 50 years; mother of Mark F. Duty (Melinda), Daniel J. Duty (Janene), and the late Linda A Duty (surviving husband Ronald Michel); daughter of the late Frank and Anna Primich; sister of the late Patricia Hokaj; grandmother of Ben, Jimmy, Sophia, Joey, Mindy, Amber, and Ronny. She was a very loving grandma and enjoyed time in Florida during retirement. She also enjoyed baking candies during the holidays and special events. Services and interment were private. Arrangements were by PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC. Family respectfully suggests donations in memory of Mary Jean to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago IL 60601 or at act.alz.org. Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Triblive Online Only on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
412-486-3600
