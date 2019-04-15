|
Mary Jane (Miller) Blose, 64, of Indiana, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. The daughter of James Edward and Evelyn (Frediani) Miller, she was born May 28, 1954, in Pittsburgh. Mary Jane was a graduate of Baldwin High School. She had been a member of St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church. Her interests included Pittsburgh sports, taking care of her home, going to the beach and travel. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Surviving is her husband, Larry Blose, of Indiana; children, Sherri Korpella, of Pittsburgh, Jamie (Wade) Steetle, of Indiana, and Nathan Blose, of Creighton; grandchildren, Gage and Sunnie; and a brother, James Edward Miller II, of Pittsburgh. Preceding Mary Jane in death were her parents.
Friends are invited at 10 a.m. Tuesday to attend a memorial Mass at St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church, Indiana, Pa. www.lefdahlfuneralhome.com.
