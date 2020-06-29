Mary Jane Delisi, 97, formerly of Monroeville, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Delisi; and loving mother of James Delisi, the late Judith Mihealsick, Deborah (Robert) Marks, Kathryn (Douglas) Lee and Joseph Delisi. Blessed with the love of a large family, Mary Jane was the sister of George Noel, Ann Barber, Peggy Alfano; and sister-in-law of Rose Williams, Thelma, Philomena, Shirley and Leona Noel and the late Josie Stefannon. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Edgar, Francis and Kenneth Noel; as well as brothers-in-law, Richard Barber, Ray Alfano, Ray Williams and Jake Stefannon. Mary Jane was dedicated to her six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, who affectionately called her GiGi. She was involved with her church and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Her wit and humor will be missed. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the WM.O.PEARCE FUNERAL HOME INC., 318 Wall Ave., Pitcairn, followed by a blessing service at noon and interment at Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Rolling Meadows Nursing Home, 107 Curry Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where Mary Jane was lovingly cared for in her final years.



