Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Mordecki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary K. Mordecki

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary K. Mordecki Obituary
Mary Kathryn Mordecki, formerly of Glassport, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa. She was 72. Born in McKeesport, Mrs. Mordecki was a longtime resident of Glassport before moving to Langhorne, Pa. two years ago. She worked for Bechtal-Bettis for 25 years until retiring in 2015. Mrs. Mordecki was a member of St. Mary's Russian Orthodox Church in McKeesport. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank Mordecki; she was the loving mother of Michele N. Mordecki and Susan M. Mordecki. She will also be missed by her brother, George Graban; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Russian Orthodox Church, 330 Shaw Ave., McKeesport, PA 15132. www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -