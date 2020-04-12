|
Mary Kathryn Mordecki, formerly of Glassport, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa. She was 72. Born in McKeesport, Mrs. Mordecki was a longtime resident of Glassport before moving to Langhorne, Pa. two years ago. She worked for Bechtal-Bettis for 25 years until retiring in 2015. Mrs. Mordecki was a member of St. Mary's Russian Orthodox Church in McKeesport. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank Mordecki; she was the loving mother of Michele N. Mordecki and Susan M. Mordecki. She will also be missed by her brother, George Graban; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Russian Orthodox Church, 330 Shaw Ave., McKeesport, PA 15132. www.doughertyfuneralhome.com