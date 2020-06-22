Mary L. Fierst, 95, of East McKeesport, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. She was born Jan. 14, 1925, in Pittsburgh and was a daughter of the late Elmer and Alice Fierst. She was a longtime member of Mary Mother of God Parish (formerly St. Robert Bellarmine) in East McKeesport. She worked as a secretary for Crum and Forster Insurance in Pittsburgh for many years before retiring. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, John and Regis Fierst, and sisters, Dorothy Purcell and Ann Redman. She is survived by her niece, Nora Lukac, of East McKeesport; great-niece, Sharon Coutaway, of East McKeesport; and great-great-niece, Kara (Justin) Goodfellow and their children, Alexandra and Justin. There will be no visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Robert Bellarmine Church in East McKeesport. Interment will follow at Mt. Royal Cemetery in Glenshaw. Arrangements are being handled by FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Hospital at www.stjude.org. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Triblive Online Only on Jun. 22, 2020.