|
|
Mary Lou (Shettig) Wagner, 96, of Mars, formerly Gibsonia, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. She was born Feb. 16, 1923, in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late Francis and Mary (Plummer) Shettig. She was the beloved wife of the late Regis H. Wagner and was also preceded in death by one brother, four sisters and one great-grandson. She was the loving mother of Pat (late David) Smith, Larry (Carol) Wagner, Jean (Doug) Dickey, Sue (Bob) Kress, Mary Beth Hodil and Dan Wagner; sister of Mildred Koburn; and is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
Family will welcome friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Kilian Church, Cranberry Township, with interment to follow in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Dorseyville.
Mary Lou was a founding member of St. Richard Church, in Gibsonia, where she sang in the choir, was an Eucharistic minister and was active with Ladies of Charity. In 2008, she moved to Penn-Mar Plaza, in Mars, and was active with St. Kilian Church. Mary Lou loved her large family, which was the center of her life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Richard or St. Kilian Churches.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Sept. 26, 2019