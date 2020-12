Mary Louise Huehn, born Dec. 31, 1936, widow of William Huehn, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, peacefully, at home in Sun Lakes, Ariz., surrounded by family. She is survived by her sister, Odessa (Debbie); and her brothers, Arthur (Sonny) and Robert (Bob); her children, William, David, Edward, Wendy and James; 14 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. Originally from Carnegie, she moved with her family to Arizona in 1980. She loved camping, playing Bingo, and watching her beloved Pittsburgh Steelers. She is remembered with love, by all who met her.



