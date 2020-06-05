Mary Margaret "Peggy" Kitchen, of Plum Borough, formerly of Braddock, passed away peacefully to rejoin her beloved late husband of 60 years, Harold C. Kitchen, on May 28, 2020, at the age of 90. She is survived by her children, Chuck (Beth) Kitchen, Kathy (Jim) Mendenhall, Bob (Mary) Kitchen, of Colorado, and Joyce Haskins; grandchildren, Keith (Lauren), Eric (Heidi), Jamie, Haley, Kim, Bob, Terri, Tracey, Michelle and Brian; great-grandchildren, Shannon, Riley and Killian; as well as many nieces and nephews, extended family members and friends. Along with her husband, she is welcomed home by her parents, David J. and Lillian (Hardy) Granny; and siblings, David, James, Joel, Laura, Carmel, Joanne, Fran and Flo. Peggy was a kind and caring woman who showed true unconditional love toward her beloved family. She will be dearly missed by all. Services are entrusted to SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME INC., 3501 Main St., Munhall, PA 15120. A memorial visitation and service will be announced at a future date. Condolences may be left at www.swgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Triblive Online Only on Jun. 5, 2020.