Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfieri Funeral Home
201 Marguerite Ave.
Wilmerding, PA 15148
412-824-4332
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary McWilliams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary McWilliams


1950 - 11
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary McWilliams Obituary
Mary (Paquet) McWilliams, of Delmont, formerly of Washington, Pa., peacefully passed Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Mary was the daughter of the late James and Doris Paquet; wife of the late Richard McWilliams; dear mom of Michael Poland, William (Nicole) Poland, Kathy (Rob) Miskanic, Andrea (Lance) Medich and the late Rich McWilliams; special grandma of Breanna, Christopher, Nick, and Katie; and great-grandchild, Bella; sister of Ruth Bolen, Brenda Paquet, Roy Paquet, and Jimmy Paquet; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends welcome from 4 until the time of a blessing service at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, 412-824-4332.
Please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -