Mary (Paquet) McWilliams, of Delmont, formerly of Washington, Pa., peacefully passed Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Mary was the daughter of the late James and Doris Paquet; wife of the late Richard McWilliams; dear mom of Michael Poland, William (Nicole) Poland, Kathy (Rob) Miskanic, Andrea (Lance) Medich and the late Rich McWilliams; special grandma of Breanna, Christopher, Nick, and Katie; and great-grandchild, Bella; sister of Ruth Bolen, Brenda Paquet, Roy Paquet, and Jimmy Paquet; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends welcome from 4 until the time of a blessing service at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, 412-824-4332.
Please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020