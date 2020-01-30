|
|
Mary Patricia "Patsy" Folkmire, 76, of North Versailles, peacefully passed Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Patsy was the beloved wife of the late Jack Folkmire; loving mother of Danny (Nancy) Giles and Donna L. Giles; grandmother of Alexandra, Adam and Paige; and loving great-grandmother of Jack, Claire and Corey. Patsy is also survived by her siblings, Sean (Dan) Frohlich, Michael (Jeanne) Cahill and Thomas Cahill; numerous nieces and nephews; great-nieces and –nephews; and all who loved her. Patsy was well known for her love of animals and always fed the animals that came to her yard. She also enjoyed gardening and the beauty of flowers. Most of all, she loved her family and the time they spent together.
Family and friends are welcome from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, PA 15148, 412-824-4332. A memorial service will be held at noon.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Jan. 30, 2020