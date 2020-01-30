Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfieri Funeral Home
201 Marguerite Ave.
Wilmerding, PA 15148
412-824-4332
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Folkmire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary P. Folkmire

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary P. Folkmire Obituary
Mary Patricia "Patsy" Folkmire, 76, of North Versailles, peacefully passed Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Patsy was the beloved wife of the late Jack Folkmire; loving mother of Danny (Nancy) Giles and Donna L. Giles; grandmother of Alexandra, Adam and Paige; and loving great-grandmother of Jack, Claire and Corey. Patsy is also survived by her siblings, Sean (Dan) Frohlich, Michael (Jeanne) Cahill and Thomas Cahill; numerous nieces and nephews; great-nieces and –nephews; and all who loved her. Patsy was well known for her love of animals and always fed the animals that came to her yard. She also enjoyed gardening and the beauty of flowers. Most of all, she loved her family and the time they spent together.
Family and friends are welcome from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, PA 15148, 412-824-4332. A memorial service will be held at noon.
Please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -