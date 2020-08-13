Mary Z. (Toth) Fabian, of Canfield, Ohio, formerly of Westmoreland County, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. She passed peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Sept. 2, 1963, in Greensburg and was a daughter of the late Alfred "Bunk" Toth and Doreen (Harshman) Toth. She graduated from Laurel Valley High School in Ligonier in 1981 and California University of Pennsylvania in 1985. She met the love of her life, Michael Fabian, on Feb. 2, 1980. They enjoyed more than 40 years of love, happiness and togetherness. Mary dedicated her life's work to protecting disadvantaged children and the endangered elderly in an assortment of case management positions and professional administrative positions. Her last position was deputy director at Challenges, Options in Aging, in New Castle, a subsidiary of Catholic Charities of Pittsburgh. Mary and Mike spent three decades of summers boating with family and friends on the rivers of Southwestern Pennsylvania and Lake Erie. She and Mike had the good fortune of traveling to myriad destinations throughout North America and the Caribbean. Mary will always be remembered by her infectious laugh, smile, quick wit and one-liner comments that would either leave you laughing until it hurt or shaking your head in wonderment of "how did she come up with that!" In addition to leaving behind her husband Mike, she left her two cats, Parker and Woody, who never left her side during her final days in hospice. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Teresa Toth, and her first cat, George. She is also survived by her brother, Al Toth and his wife Vickie Toth, of Yoakum, Texas; her parents-in-law, Edward and Sandra Fabian, of Belle Vernon; sister-in-law, Cindy (Fabian) Mascone and her husband David Mascone, of New York, N.Y.; brother-in-law, Patrick Fabian and his wife Kathy (Kirchner) Fabian; and a number of nieces and nephews. The family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Lane Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel, Ohio. A private service will be held, and Mary will be laid to rest at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, Canfield, Ohio. The family would like to extend their appreciation to Hospice of the Valley, Mahoning County, Ohio, for their care and compassion during this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store