Matthew D. Danko passed away peacefully and unexpectedly at his home on Saturday evening, May 2, 2020, at the age of 49. Our hearts are sad as we let you know of the passing of our wonderful husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He was born in Pittsburgh on April 9, 1971, grew up in Sewickley and graduated from Quaker Valley High School in 1989, where he excelled in soccer as a four-year letterman. He was a standout soccer player and traveled extensively while representing the Beadling Soccer Club throughout both Junior and Senior High School. He was a member of PA's West Olympic Development Team for several years and achieved both All-State and All-WPIAL honors for two consecutive years while at Quaker Valley. He also was an all section goal kicker and punter for Quaker Valley Football. Matthew attended the University of Pittsburgh on a soccer scholarship. A great athlete, he found his calling in the sport of golf. Matthew became a golf professional and member of the PGA after graduating from the Golf Academy of the South. He worked for Arnold Palmer for 10 years in both Latrobe Country Club, Pennsylvania, and Bay Hill Country Club, Florida. Aside from playing on the course, his passion was teaching others the sport of golf. He found being a golf instructor to be the most rewarding part of his career. Matthew joined NEV International, working alongside his father-in-law, a manufacturer of military ambulances and special rescue vehicles, in 2004. He advanced from purchasing agent to corporate executive during his 10-year venture with the company. During his employment, he was assigned as an executive for two years to Manafeth Ambulance Co., a Saudi Arabian corporation in which NEV International had an equity position. One of his favorite parts of the job was that it awarded him the ability to travel and experience different parts of the world, including Europe and Saudi Arabia. Matthew decided to leave the company to return to his lifelong ambition as a member of the golf community. Matthew was the beloved husband of 17 years to Patricia "Trish" (Wittekamp) Danko; cherished son of Eugene and Regina Danko; loving father of Nicolas; brother of Dr. Aileen Danko, of Plantation, Fla., and Michael (Laurie) Danko, of Carlisle, Pa.; uncle of John Greengrass and Caroline Greengrass, both of Plantation, Fla., and Eli Danko, of Carlisle, Pa.; and son-in-law of John (Charlotte) Wittekamp, of Longboat Key, Fla. Due to covid-19, a celebration of his life will take place at a later date once it is safe for us all to gather together again. Arrangements by COPELAND'S. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nicolas Danko Education Fund, Key Bank, P.O. Box 181, Ingomar, PA 15127.



